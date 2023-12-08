Kalakaua Merrie Mile runners will take aim at world records

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Kalakaua Merrie Mile is much more than just a warm-up act, and could steal some of the thunder from its venerable uncle, the Honolulu Marathon.

But while a little liquid sunshine would be welcomed by most of those running 26.2 miles on Sunday, none of the world-class middle-distance racers want even a drop on Saturday morning for the race through the east end of Waikiki and back to Monsarrat Avenue.

“No sir,” said Hobbs Kessler, the men’s world record-holder in the road-race mile.

With the right conditions — meaning dry and calm — Kessler could break his own mark of 3 minutes, 56.1 seconds set at the inaugural World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 in Latvia on Oct. 1. Others in a star-studded field are quite capable of it, too.

The elite race, run in a chase format where the men start 30 seconds after the women, is set for a few minutes after thousands of people of all ages, shapes and sizes finish the same out-and-back course, starting at 7 a.m. Many will stay to see if some of the planet’s fastest at this distance can set a standard or two.

“We’ll never have a world record for the marathon here, because of the weather and the course,” Honolulu Marathon president Jim Barahal said. “But the mile? There’s definitely a chance.”

It’s actually already been done here, with Kenyan Edward Cheserek posting 3:53.3 — the fastest mile recorded in Hawaii — in 2019. But the road mile wasn’t yet recognized for records by World Athletics.

Mirriam Cherop, also of Kenya, has the fastest Merrie time by a woman, 4:22.6 in 2018.

American mile record-holder Nikki Hiltz, who was second in the women’s field in 4:27.5 last year, is among a strong group looking to break that record — and the official world record of 4:20.98 set by Ethiopian Diribe Welteji, also at Riga two months ago.

Elle St. Pierre holds the U.S. indoor mile record, and was the first woman and second overall to cross the Merrie finish line in 2019.

Three Olympians are also entered among the women.

Barahal said comparing the Merrie Mile, now in its seventh running, to college basketball’s Maui Invitational is an apt analogy. The field is always very strong in both — and this year, unprecedented

Kessler, 20, from Ann Arbor, Mich., is a former rock climber and now a rising middle-distance star, who was third here in 3:57 last year. The field also includes eight Olympians.

Four men, including Merrie defending champion Neil Gourley, have run the mile on an oval track under 3:50. Matthew Centrowitz, Mario Garcia Romo and Yared Nuguse have also done it.

It’s all about timing, in more ways than one.

“It’s interesting, having a mile to race in December,” Hiltz, 29, of Flagstaff, Ariz., said. “For a lot of us, we’re coming off a long, slow, boring fall of training, so it’s good to see where you are fitness-wise. This will be my first race since early September and I’m definitely excited to race again.”

Kessler also said it’s good timing for a tuneup before the indoor track and field season, which starts around New Year’s.

“It’s a great check-in to see where you’re at right before your down time before indoor. And the chase makes it fun,” Kessler said. “I’ve already been talking some trash to my friends in the women’s field.”

It is designed to be fun, but also competitive for these world-class athletes.

“It fits into the schedule for the road to Paris for many,” said Honolulu Marathon spokesman Fredrik Bjurenvall, referring to the 2024 Olympics.

Barahal and his team have jumped through every hoop so record times can be officially recognized. That includes having the distance officially verified, photo timing and drug testing.

Prize money of $10,000 split among the first four finishers, and bonus money for a world record, helps attract middle-distance stars, too.

Not every runner or coach thinks this is a great time for a race, Honolulu Marathon spokesman David Monti said.

“But believe me, there’s plenty that want to be here (in the elite field) that can’t because of capacity,” added Monti, who is the publisher of Race Results Weekly.

That’s not a problem, at least yet, for the “everyday” runner part of the event, which has over 3,000 entrants this year. Many make it a family event, some will also run the marathon or the Start to Park 10K on Sunday, and all entrants are invited to a post-run beach party after their mile.