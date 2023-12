Scoreboard – December 8, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

‘Iolani Classic girls: Kamehameha/Sidwell Friends (Md.) loser vs. Kahuku/Clovis West (Calif.) loser, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani/Kailua loser vs. Campbell/Sierra Canyon (Calif.) loser, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha/Sidwell Friends (Md.) winner vs. Kahuku/Clovis West (Calif.) winner, 6:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani/Kailua winner vs. Campbell/Sierra Canyon (Calif.) winner, 8 p.m.; games at ‘Iolani High School.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Division I, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 4:15 p.m. Division II, Damien vs. Pac-Five, 4:15 p.m. at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2.

OIA West: Mililani at Nanakuli (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Aiea at Leilehua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Radford at Pearl City Aiea at Leilehua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kapolei at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Waipahu at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).

SWIMMING

ILH: 5 p.m. at Kamehameha.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

‘Iolani Classic girls:

L5 vs. L6, 2 p.m.; L7 vs. L8, 3:30 p.m.; Three-point contest, 5:15 p.m.; W5 vs. W6. 6 p.m.; W7 vs. W8, 7:30 p.m.; games at ‘Iolani High School.

ILH girls, Varsity II: University at Hanalani, 11:30 a.m.

DIVING

ILH: 3 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

SOCCER

OIA East: Castle at Kailua (boys varsity at 2 p.m.); Kalani at Kaimuki (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kaiser at McKinley (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Kalaheo (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kailua at Castle (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kahuku at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Roosevelt (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kahuku (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).

WRESTLING

ILH/OIA: Open Round Robin Tournaments. Boys, 9 a.m. at Saint Louis. Girls, 9 a.m. at McKinley.

BASEBALL

2024 Hawaii Baseball

Schedule

* — Big West game

Feb. 16 — Ole Miss, 6:35 p.m.

Feb. 17 — Ole Miss (DH), 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 17 — Ole Miss (DH), 4 p.m.

Feb. 18 — Ole Miss, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 23 — NC State, 6:35 p.m.

Feb. 24 — NC State, 6:35 p.m.

Feb. 25 — NC State, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 28 — at Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m.

Mar. 1 — Holy Cross, 6:35 p.m.

Mar. 2 — Holy Cross, 6:35 p.m.

Mar. 3 — Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 4 — Holy Cross, 6:35 p.m.

Mar. 8 — Rice, 6:35 p.m.

Mar. 9 — Rice, 6:35 p.m.

Mar. 10 — Rice, 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 11 — Rice, 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 15 — at CSU Bakersfield, TBD*

Mar. 16 — at CSU Bakersfield, TBD*

Mar. 17 — at CSU Bakersfield, TBD*

Mar. 22 — San Diego State, 6:35 p.m.

Mar. 23 — San Diego State, 6:35 p.m.

Mar. 24 — San Diego State, 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 28 — UC Irvine, 6:35 p.m.*

Mar. 29 — UC Irvine, 6:35 p.m.*

Mar. 30 — UC Irvine, 1:05 p.m.*

Apr. 2 — Hawaii Pacific, 6:35 p.m.

Apr. 5 — at UC Davis, 11:30 a.m.*

Apr. 6 — at UC Davis, 10 a.m.*

Apr. 7 — at UC Davis, 10 a.m.*

Apr. 9 — at Santa Clara, TBA

Apr. 12 — at UC Santa Barbara, TBD*

Apr. 13 — at UC Santa Barbara, TBD*

Apr. 14 — at UC Santa Barbara, TBD*

Apr. 16 — Chaminade, 6:35 p.m.

Apr. 19 — Cal Poly, 6:35 p.m.*

Apr. 20 — Cal Poly, 6:35 p.m.*

Apr. 21 — Cal Poly, 1:05 p.m.*

Apr. 26 — at UC San Diego, TBD*

Apr. 27 — at UC San Diego, TBD*

Apr. 28 — at UC San Diego, TBD*

Apr. 30 — Hawaii Hilo, 6:35 p.m.

May 3 — CS Northridge, 6:35 p.m.*

May 4 — CS Northridge, 6:35 p.m.*

May 5 — CS Northridge, 1:05 p.m.*

May 9 — UC Riverside, 6:35 p.m.*

May 10 — UC Riverside, 6:35 p.m.*

May 12 — UC Riverside, 1:05 p.m.*

May 17 — at Long Beach State, 3 p.m.*

May 18 — at Long Beach State, 3 p.m.*

May 19 — at Long Beach State, 1 p.m.*

May 23 — CS Fullerton, 6:35 p.m.*

May 24 — CS Fullerton, 6:35 p.m.*

May 25 — CS Fullerton, TBD*