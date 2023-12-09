Letter: Build concrete barriers to stop storm surges

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As sea levels rise, partially due to climate change, what are the state and counties doing to protect property from storm surges that eat away the shorelines on all islands? Read more

Perhaps we should adopt the large concrete barriers used by Japan to stem large waves that pound our shores each winter. These barriers are placed so they intertwine, allowing sea water to flow toward land while being a barrier to powerful waves.

These concrete barriers are attractive yet strong enough to protect land, beaches and roads against the power of waves and perhaps provide safe areas for smaller marine life.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

