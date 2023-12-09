comscore Letter: Build concrete barriers to stop storm surges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters

Letter: Build concrete barriers to stop storm surges

As sea levels rise, partially due to climate change, what are the state and counties doing to protect property from storm surges that eat away the shorelines on all islands? Read more

