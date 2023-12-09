Hawaii Health Department gets $295K to reduce maternal mortality

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Health Department has received $295,000 in federal grants to help prevent maternal mortality, or pregnancy-related deaths, in Hawaii.

The grant will continue to support the Hawaii Maternal Mortality Review Committee, which reviews cases, collects accurate data and develops strategies for prevention.

The state Legislature authorized the establishment of the Hawaii Maternal Mortality Review Committee in 2016 in partnership with DOH, according to Maternity and Child Health Branch chief Kimberly Arakaki in a statement.

“This statute allows DOH to conduct multidisciplinary and multiagency reviews of maternal deaths to reduce the incidence of preventable deaths,” said Arakaki in a statement.

In Hawaii, approximately 10 to 12 women die each year as a result of pregnancy or pregnancy-related complications, with more than half deemed preventable, according to a 2023 legislative report.

From 2017 to 2021, 69 pregnancy-associated deaths were identified. The committee has recommended several initiatives, including improved continuity of care, better education on substance abuse, motor vehicle safety and more robust screenings, among others.

In 2021 there were 11 maternal deaths reported in Hawaii, one less than 12 reported in 2020.

Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women experience maternal deaths at a higher rate, according to the report.

Additionally, mental health conditions, including substance use disorder, are among the leading causes of pregnancy-related deaths in the state.

DOH is required to provide the state Legislature an annual report on maternal mortality and child deaths.

DOH said the grant will help it expand the committee, which will focus on the social determinants of health, including disparities in access to care; specific needs of Indigenous populations; and root causes of complications and morbidity in pregnancy, including substance use disorder, mental health and adverse childhood events.

The grant will also fund key initiatives of the DOH Maternal and Child Health Branch and the Hawaii Maternal and Infant Health Collaborative it supports.

“Maternal morbidity and mortality do not affect all mothers equally,” said Dr. Pai-Jong Stacy Tsai, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women &Children OB-GYN and committee member, in a statement. “To understand this nationwide epidemic, cases of maternal death must be thoroughly reviewed, including the medical, social, and societal circumstances surrounding them. Specifically, this information can be used to inspire action in eliminating racial disparities.”