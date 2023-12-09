comscore Hawaii Health Department gets $295K to reduce maternal mortality | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Health Department gets $295K to reduce maternal mortality

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.

The state Health Department has received $295,000 in federal grants to help prevent maternal mortality, or pregnancy-related deaths, in Hawaii. Read more

