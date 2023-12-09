New Maui water diversion permit approved

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 31
In DLNR’s original recommendation drafted in September, Land Board Chair Dawn Chang was given the ability to adjust the water allotment limit without consulting the rest of the Land Board or giving public notification — a provision that was removed when the board approved a limit amount at the meeting.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Water diverted from East Maui runs down a ditch toward sugar cane fields in Puunene in 2010.