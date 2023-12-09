comscore State appeals dismissal of indictment in 1978 murder case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

State appeals dismissal of indictment in 1978 murder case

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.

The state is appealing a Hawaii County circuit judge’s dismissal of the June 2022 indictment against Steven Ray Simpson in the 1978 slaying of 26-year-old Valerie Ann Warshay, a California visitor, in Kalapana. Read more

Previous Story
Pearl Harbor survivors reflect on anniversary of day of infamy

Scroll Up