Warships watched North Korean satellite launch, commander says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Warships watched North Korean satellite launch, commander says

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • PETTY OFFICER 1ST CLASS CHARLES J. SCUDELLA III / U.S. NAVY U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Grimm watched as the destroyer USS Sterett, the ROKS Sejong the Great from the South Korea navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and JS Kirisame from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailed together during a trilateral maritime maneuver Nov. 26 after North Korea launched its first military satellite.

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Grimm watched as the destroyer USS Sterett, the ROKS Sejong the Great from the South Korea navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and JS Kirisame from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailed together during a trilateral maritime maneuver Nov. 26 after North Korea launched its first military satellite.

This week in Honolulu a top U.S. official revealed that warships from the American, Japanese and South Korean navies were in position in November watching closely as the North Korean military launched its first spy satellite into space. Read more

