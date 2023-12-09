Warships watched North Korean satellite launch, commander says
Today
Updated 1:01 a.m.
PETTY OFFICER 1ST CLASS CHARLES J. SCUDELLA III / U.S. NAVY
U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Grimm watched as the destroyer USS Sterett, the ROKS Sejong the Great from the South Korea navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and JS Kirisame from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailed together during a trilateral maritime maneuver Nov. 26 after North Korea launched its first military satellite.