Opening ceremony for Eddie Aikau held

The opening ceremony for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational was held Friday at Waimea Bay.

Defending champion Luke Shepardson is among the invitees. Shepardson won the contest last year while competing during breaks from his job as a North Shore lifeguard.

The holding period for the contest starts Thursday and ends March 12, 2024.

The contest will run when and if wave face heights consistently reach 40 feet. That’s why “The Eddie” has only been contested 10 times since its inception in 1984.

For a complete list of invitees and other information, go to theeddieaikau.com.