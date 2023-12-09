Sierra Canyon roars past ‘Iolani, faces Sidwell in showdown

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sierra Canyon arrived in the islands just in time to hear and feel the loudest, most tenacious ‘Iolani Classic girls tournament crowd perhaps ever. Read more

The Trailblazers did not flinch in a packed house. Mac Randolph scored nine of her 19 points in the first quarter and Jerzy Robinson scored 16 of her 18 after halftime as nationally ranked Sierra Canyon routed ‘Iolani 72-37 in the semifinal round on Friday night.

Izela Arenas, daughter of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, added 13 points and sophomore center Emilia Krstevski chipped in 10. Sierra Canyon is ranked No. 3 in the USA Today Super 25. The Trailblazers will battle Sidwell Friends (Md.) in the title game tonight.

“Hawaii’s a very distracting place. Usually, we’re all about business. We’re used to traveling. We travel very, very well, but it’s hard to come here and not let the kids have a good time, so we don’t look our best right now. But it’s worth the experience being out here,” Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Komaki said.

Robinson plays with a certain level of verve regardless of the score and margin.

“Never satisfied. I’ve got a goal and I’ve got to surpass that. Destroy,” the 5-foot-9 freshman said. “Mamba mentality. LeBron (James) has it sometimes. Kobe (Bryant) had it. I played with the boys, my cousins, at a young age. They would rough me up, so I always had it.”

The Raiders fell behind quickly, 9-2, but rallied to within 11-8 to end the opening quarter.

The Trailblazers opened the second quarter with a smooth pull-up jumper by Robinson, and after Arenas splashed a 22-foot trey, it was an eight-point cushion.

Mele Sake, the returning All-State Player of the Year for the four-time defending state champion Raiders, was a difficult matchup for the taller Trailblazers. She drove for her second bucket in the paint, cutting the lead to 20-14. Christy Reynoso’s 3-pointer opened the Trailblazers’ lead to nine, but Hailey Fernandez fed Callie Pieper on a backdoor cut to get ‘Iolani within 23-16.

Keiki McGee sank two free throws, shrinking the margin to five points, but Ashley Redd swished a corner 3 with a minute left in the first half. Sierra Canyon led 26-18 at intermission.

‘Iolani’s perimeter shooting woes carried into the second half. The visitors scored the first five points to open a 13-point lead and never looked back.

Sidwell Friends (Md.) 59, Clovis West (Calif.) 33

Sophomore Jordyn Jackson scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half as the Quakers turned a five-point lead into a runaway win in the semifinals.

All six of Jackson’s made field goals were from 3-point range.

Genesis Schneeberg had 11 points and Zania Socka tallied 10.

Sidwell Friends entered the tournament ranked No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps.

Keegan Medeiros added nine points and Athena Tomlinson finished with eight.

This is the first trip to Hawaii for Sidwell Friends, coached by Tamika Dudley.

No. 2 Kamehameha 56, No. 7 Kahuku 47

Nihoa Dunn poured in 30 points as the Warriors fought off the Lady Raiders in a close battle. McKenzie Alapai added nine points, including a dagger 3 from the corner in the final three minutes.

Tuisila Wily-Ava led Kahuku with 15 points and freshman Tailele Wily-Ava tallied nine.

No. 6 Campbell 70, Kailua 15

Taysia Molina-Schulte scored 15 points to lead four Lady Sabers in double figures. Aliyah Bantolina added 13, Cayden Parado had 12 and Jaynalyn Sotelo chipped in 10.

Campbell will play ‘Iolani for third place today.