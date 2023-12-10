Letter: Revised Bill 36 loses deterrence powers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bill 36, in its original form, had one purpose: to end corruption within the troubled city Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP). The revised bill would no longer punish acts of bribery that impact DPP (“DPP building permits bill advances without criminal punishment parts,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 7).

Architect William Wong, who was convicted of bribing DPP employees with more than $117,000, remains licensed and free to submit permits to the DPP.

The federal convictions of five DPP employees proved that the DPP is incapable of policing corruption and bribery. Without DPP authority to refuse permit applications from known violators, there is no deterrent.

Passage of revised Bill 36 will green-light business as usual at the DPP.

Leonard Lepine

Kailua

