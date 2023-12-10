comscore On Politics: Uphill battle for Haiku Stairs may be coming to end | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Uphill battle for Haiku Stairs may be coming to end

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2022 A view of the Haiku Stairs in the Koolau Mountains in Kaneohe.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2022

    A view of the Haiku Stairs in the Koolau Mountains in Kaneohe.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser last week reported a big “no” in legalese, saying that “1st Circuit Judge John M. Tonaki granted summary judgment on the city’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit outright.” Read more

