comscore Hawaiian Electric begins negotiations on renewable energy projects | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Electric begins negotiations on renewable energy projects

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric is starting contract negotiations with developers of 15 renewable energy projects across the state that will “further reduce Hawaii’s dependence on imported oil for power generation,” the company announced. Read more

Previous Story
David Shapiro: State senators and reps soak in their own futility

Scroll Up