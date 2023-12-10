comscore Maui wildfire litigation expected to surge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui wildfire litigation expected to surge

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  A memorial of crosses on the Lahaina Bypass Road dedicated to those who perished in the Lahaina wildfires is seen on Nov. 12.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A memorial of crosses on the Lahaina Bypass Road dedicated to those who perished in the Lahaina wildfires is seen on Nov. 12.

  On Saturday, an inverted Hawaiian flag flew over destroyed homes along Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    On Saturday, an inverted Hawaiian flag flew over destroyed homes along Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina.

The number of fire loss lawsuits filed in state court have topped 70 but is expected to soar into the hundreds — and perhaps beyond 1,000 — to easily become the biggest incidence ever of mass tort litigation in Hawaii. Read more

