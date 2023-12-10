comscore Parking contract extended for Ala Wai harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Parking contract extended for Ala Wai harbor

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Controversy continues over the parking at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. A view of one area of a paid parking lot makai of the Ilikai and behind the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor harbormaster’s office.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    Controversy continues over the parking at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. A view of one area of a paid parking lot makai of the Ilikai and behind the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor harbormaster’s office.

Renewal of the parking concession contract comes amid backlash over a proposal by the state Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation to make changes at the harbor, including the option of doing away with free recreational parking. Read more

Previous Story
Japanese incarceration camp survivors from Minidoka fight wind farm
Next Story
Maui wildfire litigation expected to surge

Scroll Up