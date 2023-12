Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jay Tauala-Harris went 2,558 miles to find a home for the next four years.

“When I was looking for a school,” said Tauala-Harris, a senior offensive lineman at Lakewood (Calif.) High, “I was looking for a family, not just a football team.”

He apparently found one in Manoa. Completing a recruiting visit, Tauala-Harris accepted a 2024 scholarship offer from the Hawaii football team. He said he will put his commitment in writing on Dec. 20, the first day football prospects may sign letters of intent.

The Rainbow Warriors also received a commitment from receiver Jarvis “Dino” Heimuli, the younger brother of UH slotback Pofele Ashlock.

Receiver Frank Kahoa Abreu of Kamehameha-Maui and two-way player Armando Lewis reaffirmed their UH commitments after this weekend’s official visits.

Tauala-Harris will add to the competition on the offensive line. At 6 feet 3 and 280 pounds, he is a 3-star prospect who is capable of playing anywhere on the O-line.

Tauala-Harris said his grandmother was born and reared in Hawaii. She died last year. Tauala-Harris received the scholarship offer in April.

“This was like fate to me,” Tauala-Harris said. “It was big to get the offer. And committing here was a big blessing to make her proud, knowing I’m taking steps in her direction.”

The recruiting trip was the first time the California-reared Tauala-Harris had traveled to Hawaii. “It’s beautiful,” he said of the Aloha State. “It’s nothing like I’ve ever seen before. It’s extraordinary. People aren’t lying when they say it’s paradise.”

Heimuli, who is 6-3 and 190 pounds, is following the cleat-steps of his brother. Heimuli is a senior at Trinity High in Euless, Texas.

“It’s a big culture over (in the North Texas city),” Heimuli said. “Growing up there, every kid’s dream is to be a Trinity Trojan and shine under the lights on Friday nights.”

Heimuli also was attracted to UH’s supportive culture. “It’s the ‘braddahhood,’” Heimuli said of a factor in choosing the Warriors. “It’s more than just a label. It makes you feel you’re at home. These guys are very genuine, and that really means a lot. And I have an opportunity to play with my older brother.”

This season, Ashlock led all Mountain West freshmen with 83 catches for 832 yards and nine touchdowns. “It just gives me a blueprint and shows me I’m capable to do the things he’s doing,” Heimuli said.