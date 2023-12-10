comscore Hawaii will see familiar face and a tall front-line vs. HPU | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii will see familiar face and a tall front-line vs. HPU

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  Then Hawaii director of operations Jesse Nakanishi watches a game on Nov. 29, 2019.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Then Hawaii director of operations Jesse Nakanishi watches a game on Nov. 29, 2019.

It will be games within the game when the Hawaii basketball team hosts Hawaii Pacific today in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

