Notre Dame graduate Nuguse captures Kalakaua Merrie Mile
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:15 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Nikki Hiltz, left, Hobbs Kessler, Vincent Ciattei, and Yared Nuguse with trophies after the Merrie Mile.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Yared Nuguse, middle, led the sprint down Kalakaua Avenue en route to the Merrie Mile title on Saturday. His time was 3.56.58.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Niki Hiltz and Yared Nuguse, both of the United States, were the Merrie Mile winners on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree