Notre Dame graduate Nuguse captures Kalakaua Merrie Mile

Many marks were set at the Kalakaua Merrie Mile on Saturday, just not the official world record that experts considered possible, even probable, at the prelude for today’s Honolulu Marathon. Read more

One of the new standards is a personal record for the winner, Yared Nuguse, who crossed in 3 minutes, 56.58 seconds — and that’s because it’s the first-ever road race for the Notre Dame grad who holds the North American records for 1,500 meters and the mile, both indoors and outdoors.

Those were all on ovals, and this is the first time Nuguse’s been tasked with chasing down world-class women’s milers who had a 30-second head start on an out-and-back course.

“Definitely a different kind of beast,” Nuguse said. “On the first part you have no way of knowing where you’re at.“

The time to beat for the road mile world record was 3:56.13, which was set in October by Hobbs Kessler, who was also on hand in Waikiki on Saturday and finished third in 3:57.12. Vince Ciattei was second in 3:56.81.

The leading men passed the women with about 200 meters to go. Nikki Hiltz was first from the women’s field, finishing in 4:28.07.

“I tried to make a move at 400 (meters from the finish) and the guys just rolled me,” Hiltz said.

Morgan Beadlescomb, the fourth men’s finisher, passed Hiltz right before the finish line and crossed 1/10th of a second before Hiltz.

The top four finishers receive prize money ($4,000 for first, $3,000 for second, $2,000 for third and $1,000 for fourth). Finishing just out of the money did not take the fun out of the event for Hiltz.

“It’s my favorite race of the year,” Hiltz said. “You’re in Hawaii and you have to work for 4 minutes and 30 seconds.”

Prior to the professional invitational race, 2,278 registered entrants covered the same course. Luciano Fiore was among them, and was first to finish in 4:15.0. Emma Gee ran 4:54.9 to successfully defend her title in the women’s race.

Many finished this predicted-finish-time wave-start race before others started it.

Costumed finishers included Captain America in 28:15 and King Neptune in 29:58. A few minutes later, two toddlers who looked to be about 2 years old, a woman pushing a baby in a stroller and another with an infant in her arms crossed the finish line.

Another man wearing a hat in the shape of a pig turned out to be Robert Stapp, a University of Arkansas at Fayetteville economics professor.

“It’s a lot of fun, our first time to do it,” Stapp said.

He and his companion, Tomoko Tsukamoto, who lives in Japan, were both all smiles at the finish. They were also registered for today’s Start To Park 10k — proof that a long-distance race can be good for a long-distance relationship.