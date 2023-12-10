Scoreboard – Dec. 10, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

RUNNING

Honolulu Marathon: 5 a.m.; start at Ala Moana Boulevard, end at Kapiolani Park.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH girls, Varsity II: Maryknoll at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Division I, Punahou at ‘Iolani; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific. Division II, Pac-Five at Le Jardin.; Saint Louis vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Sacred Hearts Lancer Charity Jamboree

Mid-Pacific 54, St. Andrew’s 24

Leading Scorers—MPI: Kailey Furuta 17. SA: Hannah Moses 13.

Hawaii Baptist 54, ‘Iolani 1-AA 37

Leading Scorers—HBA: Sienna Lamblack 13, Terra Kawamoto 11, Lauren Okuda 11. IOL: Hope Cacal 16.

Kaimuki 28, La Pietra 14

Leading Scorers—KAIM: Achko Welle 10. LP: Olivia Blackstad 8.

Sacred Hearts 63, Kalaheo 39

Leading Scorers—SHA: Azelia Welle 16. KALH:Lizzy Kennedy 18.

Punahou Boys Invitational

Championship

Punahou 66, Mililani 62

Leading Scorers—PUN: Ayndre Uperesa-Thomas 23, James Taras 17. MIL: Laurai Pine 24, Roman Gabriel 15, LeCedric Brown 12.

Also:

Kamehameha-Hawaii 49, Kalaheo 37

Nanakuli 59, Mid-Pacific 49

Punahou 1-AA 66, Soledad 52

Leading Scorers—PUN: Ayndre Uperesa-Thomas 23, James Taras 17. MIL: Laurai Pine 24, Roman Gabriel 15, LeCedric Brown 12.

Also:

Kamehameha-Hawaii 49, Kalaheo 37

Nanakuli 59, Mid-Pacific 49

Punahou 1-AA 66, Soledad 52

ILH girls

Hanalani 52, University 22

Leading Scorers—HAN: Jayda Okuhara 20, Cristina Harrison 12, Piha Akiona 10. ULS: Kylie Oshita 15