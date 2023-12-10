Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Dec. 10, 2023 Today Updated 7:18 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. RUNNING Honolulu Marathon: 5 a.m.; start at Ala Moana Boulevard, end at Kapiolani Park. MONDAY BASKETBALL ILH girls, Varsity II: Maryknoll at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m. SOCCER ILH boys: Division I, Punahou at ‘Iolani; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific. Division II, Pac-Five at Le Jardin.; Saint Louis vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m. BASKETBALL Sacred Hearts Lancer Charity Jamboree Mid-Pacific 54, St. Andrew’s 24 Leading Scorers—MPI: Kailey Furuta 17. SA: Hannah Moses 13. Hawaii Baptist 54, ‘Iolani 1-AA 37 Leading Scorers—HBA: Sienna Lamblack 13, Terra Kawamoto 11, Lauren Okuda 11. IOL: Hope Cacal 16. Kaimuki 28, La Pietra 14 Leading Scorers—KAIM: Achko Welle 10. LP: Olivia Blackstad 8. Sacred Hearts 63, Kalaheo 39 Leading Scorers—SHA: Azelia Welle 16. KALH:Lizzy Kennedy 18. Punahou Boys Invitational Championship Punahou 66, Mililani 62 Leading Scorers—PUN: Ayndre Uperesa-Thomas 23, James Taras 17. MIL: Laurai Pine 24, Roman Gabriel 15, LeCedric Brown 12. Also: Kamehameha-Hawaii 49, Kalaheo 37 Nanakuli 59, Mid-Pacific 49 Punahou 1-AA 66, Soledad 52 Leading Scorers—PUN: Ayndre Uperesa-Thomas 23, James Taras 17. MIL: Laurai Pine 24, Roman Gabriel 15, LeCedric Brown 12. Also: Kamehameha-Hawaii 49, Kalaheo 37 Nanakuli 59, Mid-Pacific 49 Punahou 1-AA 66, Soledad 52 ILH girls Hanalani 52, University 22 Leading Scorers—HAN: Jayda Okuhara 20, Cristina Harrison 12, Piha Akiona 10. ULS: Kylie Oshita 15 Previous Story Television and radio - Dec. 10, 2023