Signs of Hawaiian Life - Dec. 10, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – Dec. 10, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Kaneohe resident Katharine Nohr found a Duke Kahanamoku exihibit at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum in Doha, Qatar, in March. Photo by Angela Hayslett.

  • While browsing the Starfield Coex Mall in Seoul, South Korea, ­Honolulu residents Nancy Higa, from left, Ryan Higa, Iris Toguchi and Lane Toguchi discovered the Aloha Table restaurant in March. Photo by Stacey Toguchi.

  • Oahu residents Eddie Sim, from left, Joseph Matsuo, Patty Matsuo, Emalia Sim, Erin Sim and Jon Matsuo ­spotted the Hawaiian Pancake Factory in Osaka, Japan, in March. Photo by Scot Matsuo.

