Letter: Don’t let Hawaii get factory octopus farms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I write with grave concern regarding the emergence of factory octopus farms planning experiments on octopus breeding, confinement and slaughter using ice baths at -3 degrees Celsius. Read more

I write with grave concern regarding the emergence of factory octopus farms planning experiments on octopus breeding, confinement and slaughter using ice baths at -3 degrees Celsius. Immediate action is vital to prevent these farms from considering Hawaii, as nonindigenous octopus could escape, posing a threat to our biodiversity.

The additional waste generated would exacerbate damage to our already suffering coral reefs. It’s crucial to understand that such farming doesn’t address hunger but caters to high-end consumption. I urge authorities to swiftly ban these practices in Hawaii, prioritizing environmental preservation over short-term gains.

Readers, please take action by contacting your legislators and urging them to support the upcoming ban in the 2024 session. Together, we can stop octopus from experiencing such cruelty and safeguard Hawaii.

Amanda Fox

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter