Letter: No ‘loopholes’ in Hawaii to get firearms illegally

Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) rule that would ensure more gun sales are subject to background checks and reduce illegal gun trafficking.

“The proposed rule would close loopholes that allowed the unlicensed sale of firearms, including online and at gun shows,” according to a news release from the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office.

Sorry. These “loopholes” do not exist in Hawaii. Acting Attorney General Matthew Dvonch said, “The ATF’s proposed rule would help combat unlawful gun trafficking, close loopholes, and improve public safety in our islands.”

Excuse me, what part of “illegal trafficking” is unclear? Anyone selling an “unlicensed” firearm is already breaking the law. This will only create more charges to file against otherwise legal citizens.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

