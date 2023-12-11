comscore Letter: Vet public leaders more before giving raises | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Vet public leaders more before giving raises

Hawaii should have a five-year window to review schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and his plan of action for Hawaii schools, his teachers and his performance in his position, before he gets any raise. He’s still unproven. Read more

