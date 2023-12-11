Letter: Vet public leaders more before giving raises

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii should have a five-year window to review schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and his plan of action for Hawaii schools, his teachers and his performance in his position, before he gets any raise. He’s still unproven. Read more

Hawaii has a reliable track record of paying local elected officials well, even though they are inexperienced in the job at hand. Many times, Hawaii has voted the wrong people into positions of high authority.

Hawaii should demand no less than proper vetting of a person and a proven record of positive results.

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

