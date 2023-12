Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s nothing like a megadonation to boost the coffers, and spirits, of a nonprofit working toward a community good. So it’s heady indeed that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, one of the nation’s wealthiest people, has donated $5 million to the Hawaii Community Foundation for Maui fire recovery and relief efforts. She previously had donated $10 million to the foundation to support COVID-related relief efforts. The many Maui fire victims still in need can use all the help they can get.