Culture a big reason to keep Hawaiian Airlines’ identity
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:55 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A Hawaiian Airlines B717 aircraft passed an Alaska Airlines B737 Max aircraft at the gates at Kahului International Airport last week.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree