FilCom to host Sakada Day film screening | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
FilCom to host Sakada Day film screening

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

In commemoration of Sakada Day, the Filipino Community Center and the Filipino-American Historical Society of Hawaii will host a screening of “The Sakada Series,” a documentary that depicts the stories of three people among the last group of sakadas, on Saturday, according to a FilCom news release. Read more

