FilCom to host Sakada Day film screening

In commemoration of Sakada Day, the Filipino Community Center and the Filipino-American Historical Society of Hawaii will host a screening of “The Sakada Series,” a documentary that depicts the stories of three people among the last group of sakadas, on Saturday, according to a FilCom news release.

In 2015, former Gov. David Ige signed legislation declaring Dec. 20 as Sakada Day, in honor of the more than 100,000 Filipinos who signed up to become some of Hawaii’s first plantation contract workers from the Philippines from 1906 to 1946.

The occasion recognizes the sakadas’ and the Filipino community’s contributions to the state’s history, economy, culture and heritage.

The public is invited to attend the free screening, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the FilCom Center.

