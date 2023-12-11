Hawaii News FilCom to host Sakada Day film screening By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In commemoration of Sakada Day, the Filipino Community Center and the Filipino-American Historical Society of Hawaii will host a screening of “The Sakada Series,” a documentary that depicts the stories of three people among the last group of sakadas, on Saturday, according to a FilCom news release. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In commemoration of Sakada Day, the Filipino Community Center and the Filipino-American Historical Society of Hawaii will host a screening of “The Sakada Series,” a documentary that depicts the stories of three people among the last group of sakadas, on Saturday, according to a FilCom news release. In 2015, former Gov. David Ige signed legislation declaring Dec. 20 as Sakada Day, in honor of the more than 100,000 Filipinos who signed up to become some of Hawaii’s first plantation contract workers from the Philippines from 1906 to 1946. The occasion recognizes the sakadas’ and the Filipino community’s contributions to the state’s history, economy, culture and heritage. The public is invited to attend the free screening, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the FilCom Center. ——— Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. Previous Story On the Move: Amy Feeley-Austin