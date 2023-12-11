comscore Hawaiian Airlines’ parent owns Aloha Airlines trade name | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines’ parent owns Aloha Airlines trade name

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021 The distinct branding that appears on Hawaiian Airlines’ planes at airports and other locations is important to the success of the acquisition by Alaska Airlines, CEO Ben Minicucci says. Above, a Hawaiian Airlines Air- bus A330-243 is seen at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021

    The distinct branding that appears on Hawaiian Airlines’ planes at airports and other locations is important to the success of the acquisition by Alaska Airlines, CEO Ben Minicucci says. Above, a Hawaiian Airlines Air- bus A330-243 is seen at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Hawaiian Airlines has not only one venerable Hawaii aviation brand name, but a second one from a defunct former competitor. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Amy Feeley-Austin

Scroll Up