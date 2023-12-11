Kokua Market reopens in Palolo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kokua Market board members Pam Gring-Fee, left, and Donna Ching talked with customer Melissa Benjamin at Kokua Market’s new location Friday in Palolo. The market, known for stocking predominantly local produce, meat, dairy and other products, closed at its location on King Street, but has reopened on Palolo Avenue.
The market, known for stocking predominantly local produce, meat, dairy and other products, closed at its location on King Street, but has reopened on Palolo Avenue along with a full-service butcher shop and cafe by Makana Provisions owner Ignacio Fleishour, above.
