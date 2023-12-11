First Hawaiian employees and retirees donate $854,616

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank’s employees and retirees have donated $854,615.80 to 39 charities in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan as part of the company’s annual Kokua Mai employee giving campaign.

The organizations:

American Red Cross, Hawaii, Guam & Northern Mariana Islands Chapters; Aloha Harvest; Aloha United Way; Ayuda Foundation; Big Brothers, Big Sisters Hawaii; Blood Bank of Hawaii; Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii; Catholic Charities Hawaii; Child and Family Service; Domestic Violence Action Center

Easter Seals Hawaii; Family Programs Hawaii; Goodwill Industries of Hawaii Inc.; Hale Makua Health Services; Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation; Hawaii Foodbank; Hawaii Island United Way; Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation; HUGS (Help, Understanding and Group Support); Imua Family Services

Kama‘aina Kids; Kauai Hospice; Kauai United Way; Keiki Circles of Love Hawaii; Lanai Community Association; Make-A-Wish Hawaii; Make-A-Wish Guam and Saipan; Maui Foodbank; Maui United Way; Palama Settlement

Partners in Development; Pali Momi Women’s Center (Breast Cancer Prevention and Treatment); Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation; Salvation Army Hawaii; Salvation Army Hawaii — Guam and Saipan Corps; Special Olympics Hawaii Inc.; Teach for America; Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center; YWCA — Oahu