>> The Hawaii Health System Corp.’s West Hawaii Region has named Amy Feeley-Austin, M.S. M.P.H., chief operating officer. She will assume her role on Tuesday managing daily operations at Kona Community Hospital and Kohala Hospital. Feeley-Austin has over 20 years of experience in health care and in the community-based public sector. She previously served in a series of executive roles, including leading an independent Clinically Integrated Network within the Hawaii Health Network, directing the Quality Department at AlohaCare and serving as executive director for the First Accountable Care Organization with The Queen’s Health System.

