Grief fuels Limo for win in first marathon start
- By Stanley Lee slee@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:02 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
2023 Women’s Champion, Cynthia Limo.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
2023 Women’s Champion, Cynthia Limo breaks tape.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree