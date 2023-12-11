comscore Lonyangata gives Kenya another important title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lonyangata gives Kenya another important title

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.
Paul Lonyangata made a last-minute uphill push to increase his lead and secure his first Honolulu Marathon victory with an official gun time of 2:15:42. Read more

