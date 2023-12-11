comscore NFL islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

NFL islanders

  • By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Had a monster game with 14 tackles, eight of them solo and twice as many as anyone else on the team, in Thursday’s win over the Steelers. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Dec. 10, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard – December 11, 2023

Scroll Up