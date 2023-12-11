NFL islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Had a monster game with 14 tackles, eight of them solo and twice as many as anyone else on the team, in Thursday’s win over the Steelers. His previous high for tackles in a game was 12 in the final game of the 2020 season. He also had a tackle on special teams. Tavai nearly cost his team a first down with five minutes to play by jumping offsides in the crucial situation, but officials called a false start on long snapper Christian Kuntz.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Made his third start of the season but didn’t draw a target in the win over the Panthers. Kirkwood hadn’t started since week 4 and took the field for the first snap along with rookie A.T. Perry and Lynn Bowden. Chris Olave came off the bench but still led in targets.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball four times for 194 yards with a long of 55 and two of them inside the 20 in the loss to the Bengals. Also served as holder for kicker Matt Gay’s two misses, one on a field goal and another on an extra-point try.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started and had eight tackles, six of them solo, in the loss to the Broncos. He made the stop on three of Denver’s four longest plays but was whistled for a facemask on one of them. Gilman has started seven straight games and hasn’t missed a snap on defense in five games.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was declared inactive for the win over the Rams. The starting left guard, John Simpson, was whistled for a false start in the second quarter, his seventh penalty this year after being guilty only once last season.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Came off the bench and made two tackles in the loss to the Saints. One of them was on defense and the other was on kickoff coverage. He has had a tackle in 13 straight games despite being on the field for only 40% of the defensive snaps. He suited up for his 111th career contest, tying Vince Manuwai, Esera Tuaolo and Leo Goeas for 16th-most among players born in Hawaii. He is tied for third among Kamehameha alumni with Goeas, trailing only offensive linemen Rocky Freitas (134) and Kani Kauhi (140).

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Made his usual start at defensive tackle and was second on the team with eight tackles, three of them solo. He also batted down a pass for the third week in a row but failed to hit the quarterback for just the fourth time this season.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Remained on injured reserve despite being eligible to come off the list. Fairbairn told a local television station that he hadn’t suffered a setback but the team didn’t want to open his 21-day practice window too early.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Came off the bench and didn’t receive a target, his second straight contest without a pass thrown his way. He has caught only one pass since Jake Browning took over at quarterback for Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins returned from injury. He was whistled for a blindside block in the third quarter, but the penalty was declined. Iosivas wore cleats representing the Stroke Awareness Foundation for My Cause, My Cleats.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers offensive line: Played two snaps on special teams in the loss to the Patriots on Thursday as all five of Pittsburgh’s starting offensive linemen played 100% of the team’s snaps.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench as an injury replacement in the loss to the Patriots, enjoying a career-high seven tackles with five of them solo. Herbig’s previous high in tackles was three in the second game of the season.

Herbig played 45 snaps on defense;his previous high was 17 in Week 2. There was talk of Herbig moving to an inside linebacker spot and calling the defensive plays, but defensive coordinator Teryl Austin shot that plan down.

“I’m not saying Nick Herbig can’t, but I’m not sure that’s the best thing for Nick Herbig and for us. Nick will get some quality reps outside as we get down the stretch and help us there. I think he’ll be more helpful for us as a rusher right now than as an inside backer.”

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Came off the bench in the loss to the Cowboys but didn’t have any statistics. He has seen the field in two straight games after missing 15 straight and was in a little bit of controversy this week when former NFL quarterback David Carr suggested he should start over Jalen Hurts until Hurts is healthy after losing to the 49ers.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Miami will take on the Tennessee Titans tonight, marking the quarterback’s second appearance on Monday Night Football and first since beating the Saints in 2021.

Tagovailoa and top receiver Tyreek Hill are in the conversation for league MVP, and Hill will be rooting for his quarterback.

“It’s a quarterback award,” Hill said. “We all know that. And if Tua won it, I’d be happy. I’d be happier if Tua won it. I feel like I’ve gotten everything I want. I get a chance to play the game that I love. God has blessed me with that.”

WAIANAE