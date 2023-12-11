Scoreboard – December 11, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

RUNNING

Honolulu Marathon

Start to Park 10K

Start at Ala Moana Boulevard/Queen Street; end at Kapiolani Park

Sunday

Female

14-younger

1. Georgie Lee 51:33. 2. Mia Rigg 53:42. 3. Sydney Muhonen 57:11.

15-19

1. Beth Ragain 46:05. 2. Molly Hutchinson 47:55. 3. Fay Nuuhiwa 56:03.

20-24

1. Joy Dong 40:30. 2. Amy Miller 46:19. 3. Nozomi Tanaka 51:07.

25-29

1. Molly Seidel 32:35. 2. Rebecca Bassett 33:52. 3. Ally Tapp 45:11.

30-34

1. Jessa Hanson 33:59. 2. Brittany Hutchinson 41:13. 3. Charlotte Haertling 45:17.

35-39

1. Shannon McDougall 43:00. 2. Linnea Kiyabu 47:02. 3. Laura England 49:10.

40-44

1. Rebekah Kot 41:50. 2. Mame Heuze 45:45. 3. Maki Deguchi 48:47.

45-49

1. Cassandra Kepler 50:26. 2. Brooke Nasser 51:04. 3. Janna Miller 56:01.

50-54

1. Laura Ankrum 41:40. 2. Jennifer Chorma 52:11. 3. Heather Wallenstrom 52:57.

55-59

1. Angie O’Neal 57:26. 2. Hiro Mizoguchi 59:26. 3. Yumiko Yamakami 59:42.

60-64

1. Cynthia Lee 51:31. 2. Guisela Doctolero 56:08. 3. Naomi Morita 56:49.

65-69

1. Annie Marshall 1:05:31. 2. Diane O’Sullivan 1:08:13. 3. Yoshiko Inose 1:11:38.

70-74

1. Lesley Maher 1:13:30. 2. Yasuyo Ozora 1:15:35. 3. Kyoko Shigefuku 1:16:20.

75-79

1. Anne Marie Gonsalves 1:18:07. 2. Kazue Matsuhama 1:20:08. 3. Nancy Reilly 1:24:55.

80-84

1. Marlene Hedrick 1:36:04. 2. Mieko Sakai 1:41:12. 3. Sandra Reed 1:51:21.

85-89

1. Yoshiko Iwasaki 2:04:07. 2. Miyako Ohashi 2:10:17. 3. Toshiko Yoshikawa 2:16:02.

90-94

1. Mathea Allansmith 2:29:08. 2. Setsu Oshikawa 2:48:45.

No age

1. Brenda Presnell 1:31:47.

Male

14-younger

1. Braxtyn Muhonen 43:28. 2. Koa Wilson 50:59. 3. Boston Wyman-Yarnell 51:30.

15-19

1. Lucas Connaroe 42:38. 2. Luke Anderson 43:11. 3. Wes Yamaguchi 43:15.

20-24

1. Joshua Williams 32:00. 2. Troy Oshimo 34:03. 3. Kanoa Borromeo 41:43.

25-29

1. Pat Duboyce 32:43. 2. Brent Wakuzawa 34:57. 3. James Grady 38:23.

30-34

1. Jerry Francois 37:11. 2. Jiannan Liu 39:19. 3. Kai Clark 48:07.

35-39

1. Andrew Benson 33:39. 2. Ryan Pratt 37:37. 3. Arnold Rafael 40:59.

40-44

1. Brad Yewer 39:03. 2. Igor Khrapov 43:09. 3. Jon Ramos 49:31.

45-49

1. Larry Au 41:44. 2. Bill Brundage 47:05. 3. David Kingdon 49:46.

50-54

1. Rob Cranston 42:37. 2. Wei Cao 47:18. 3. Kevin Wanke 47:49.

55-59

1. Mark Hutchinson 37:47. 2. Mark Stefan 45:49. 3. Vilmos Kiraly 46:02.

60-64

1. Ed Price 41:48. 2. Kevin Dee 46:04. 3. Brendan Reilly 46:25.

65-69

1. David Ebelke 49:28. 2. Phillip Chin 51:59. 3. Akihiro Yoshida 55:54.

70-74

1. John Wat 56:32. 2. Kevin Mackenzie 57:17. 3. Bob Jerritts 1:02:14.

75-79

1. Jun Amano 59:56. 2. Jay Satenstein 1:12:54. 3. John Nagamine 1:14:54.

80-84

1. Larry Bliss 1:21:35. 2. Genzo Tanaka 1:24:39. 3. Mark Travis 1:25:16.

85-89

1. Jerome Cox 1:53:06. 2. Toshio Masuda 1:54:05. 3. Kudo Yukio 2:09:34.

No age

Andrew Hillis 53:08. 2. Shinichi Tago 1:23:40.