Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Legal adult-use cannabis boosts safety

  • By Justin Kollar
  • Today
  • Updated 5:42 p.m.
  • <em>Justin Kollar served as Kauai County prosecuting attorney from 2012 until 2021, and is now director of strategic initiatives at the Alameda County, Calif., District Attorney’s Office. </em>

As the fomer elected prosecutor for Kauai County, I recognize the importance of public education on the harms of strict cannabis enforcement and the need for reform. Read more

