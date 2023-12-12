Rich with flavor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’ve never tried Puerto Rican food before, now’s your chance. Sofrito Rico, located at Kapilina Night Market every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., specializes in Puerto Rican cuisine, according to chef/owner Julissa Florian.

“Our business name ‘Sofrito Rico’ is a play on words (Puerto Rico),” she says. “Sofrito is the heart and soul of Puerto Rican cooking. It’s a herbaceous cooking base that is used in most dishes. The herbs and vegetables we use are readily available in Puerto Rico. Every Puerto Rican family has their own recipe or version of sofrito.

‘Rico’ has two meanings in Spanish — rich and tasty. So, our name translates to ‘tasty sofrito’ but is also a play on Puerto Rico.”

Everything on the menu is made from scratch with the exception of the sandwich bread, which is imported directly from Puerto Rico. The biz also imports a coconut soda and spices from Puerto Rico.

“Our menu is unique to Hawaii, as the majority of offerings are not found elsewhere,” Florian says. “I want to share my heritage and flavors with this island (through food) you would find in Puerto Rico. We’ve come to find that all the Puerto Rican food offered here is more of a local, Puerto Rican fusion.

“We take pride that our food is 100% authentic island to island Caribbean cooking made with love and history,” she adds.

“I spent many years growing up in the kitchen, side by side with my amazing grandmother, who taught me all of her years of Puerto Rican cooking wisdom. We take pride in serving what’s true to us and where we come from.”

Besides being at Iroquois Point in Ewa Beach, Sofrito Rico has participated in the Ono Grindz & Makeke farmers market in Ewa Beach from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

“We want to give a shoutout to the market and Anna Lau Parish for giving us the opportunity to showcase our menu,” Florian says.

For updates and more, follow @sofritoricohawaii on Instagram.

Sofrito Rico

Various locations

Instagram: @sofritoricohawaii

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay accepted