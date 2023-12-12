Rich with flavor
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 4:43 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Authentic Puerto Rican cuisine Jibarito sandwich ($15)
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Tripleta sandwich ($18)
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Owners Luis, Julissa and Ethan Florian
-
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Yuca al mojo ($10)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree