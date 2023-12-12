Elevated levels of toxins found in Lahaina ash, test results show
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:09 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
State laboratory results show ash from homes in Lahaina contain elevated levels of toxics including arsenic, lead, antimony, cobalt and copper. Above, the banyan tree on Front Street is seen Friday behind rubble in Lahaina.
Arsenic, which adheres to wildfire dust and ash, is the primary contaminant of concern, officials say. Above, Lahaina is seen on Wednesday.