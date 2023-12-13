Public’s help sought locating missing Kauai woman, 37

The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since at least Sunday.

Police said a relative reported Karine Andrade, 37, of Kapaa, missing just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

She was last seen leaving her relative’s residence in a teal blue 2008 Honda Accord, with Hawaii license plate KZR122.

Andrade is 5-feet-2-inches tall and about 140 pounds, with green eyes and straight, reddish-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatshorts. She has a distinct tattoo of a koi fish on her upper right arm.

Anyone with information about where Andrade is should call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or at cskauai.org.