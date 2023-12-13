Letter: Show more support for UH football coach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am very disturbed with the harsh criticism members of the sports media have openly shared with the public recently on University of Hawaii head football coach Timmy Chang.

In today’s society, we constantly read and hear about the negative things happening. Can’t this be reversed? Sports personalities or contributors have the power of the media, and more than any other source have the biggest influence on public opinion. Why don’t you apply the principles of “positive coaching” into “positive commentary”?

There’s no accountability on your part to share your opinions, is there? But yet your opinions can destroy all the good that this young local hero has worked day in and day out to accomplish. What message are you sending to the youth, high schoolers and college athletes in Hawaii?

When the general public reads or hears your criticism, what do you think or how do you think they’ll react? Chang and his coaching staff aren’t trying to lose, so why can’t you guys root and support his efforts instead of kicking him when he’s down?

Focus on his positive attributes and his accomplishments within the community, not on how bad he’s doing and hinting that a change is necessary.

Bruce Kazuo Sakimae

Koloa, Kauai

