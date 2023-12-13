comscore Isles’ first homeless ‘medical respite’ site closing as concept expands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Isles’ first homeless ‘medical respite’ site closing as concept expands

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The dozen tiny homes that comprise Pulama Ola, which was built atop a state Health Department parking lot, will be relocated next week to create another kauhale on Middle Street in Mapunapuna.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Pulama Ola medical respite kauhale, pictured Tuesday, will begin shutting down Thursday. The tiny homes housed homeless patients discharged from Oahu hospitals.

After more than six months of housing and treating homeless patients discharged from Oahu hospitals, Hawaii’s first “medical respite” kauhale will begin shutting down Thursday and take the lessons learned to two new projects designed to expand to mental health issues affecting the homeless. Read more

