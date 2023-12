Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has selected Ke‘opu Reelitz as its new director of advocacy (chief advocate). Reelitz previously served OHA as a governance specialist from 2014 to 2015. She most recently served as director of early learning and health policy at the Hawaii Children’s Action Network. She is a former communications lead with the state Executive Office on Early Learning and has also served as a public information officer for the state Department of Human Services and as editor of Mana magazine.

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka‘anapali, has welcomed Joshua Hargrove as general manager of the property. He rejoins the Marriott family in his new post and brings 17 years of hospitality leadership experience, primarily with Marriott brands on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island. Previously, Hargrove served as general manager at the Prince Waikiki Hotel & Hawaii Prince Golf Club. Before that he served as hotel manager at The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

