Hawaii News

Young Brothers averts Hilo shipping snafu

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2003 Young Brothers was able to reopen its facility and resume cargo operations at the Port of Hilo on Tuesday afternoon. Young Brothers barges leave Honolulu Harbor, headed for neighbor islands.

With the help of the Hawaii Fire Department, interisland freight shipper Young Brothers was able to reopen its facility and resume cargo operations at the Port of Hilo on Tuesday afternoon, averting a possible disaster for East Hawaii retailers, wholesalers and consumers during the busy holiday season. Read more

