comscore ‘Swords lands five on Academic All-District | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Beat | Sports

‘Swords lands five on Academic All-District

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Five Chaminade athletes have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic Division II All-District teams for the 2023 fall season. Read more

Previous Story
‘Iolani swimmer Evan Wong makes every second count
Next Story
Scoreboard – December 13, 2023

Scroll Up