‘Swords lands five on Academic All-District

Five Chaminade athletes have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic Division II All-District teams for the 2023 fall season.

Men’s soccer player Owen Caba and women’s soccer player Haley Mo’okini were each named to the All-District teams in their respective sports. Greta Corti, Hula Crisostomo and Sophie Schilling were named to the All-District team for women’s volleyball.

Caba led the Silverswords in points with eight in his sophomore campaign. The sophomore midfielder is ranked second all-time in single season program history with four assists.

Mo’okini scored seven goals, including four game winners, to help lead the Silverswords to their third-straight seven-win season. The sophomore defender’s seven goals is the second highest for a single season in team history.

Corti ranked second on the team with 3.09 kills per set, while also hitting 0.39 service aces per set. Both marks put the graduate senior in the top 10 for the PacWest. Crisostomo excelled at libero, leading the conference in digs with 4.92 per set. Schilling hit .345 to finish second in the PacWest. She collected 94 blocks to finish second on the team. Corti, Crisostomo and Schilling helped lead the Silverswords to their first 30-win season along with the top seed in the NCAA West Regional.

All five All-District honorees became eligible for Academic All-American consideration.