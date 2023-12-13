comscore Hawaii Grown Notebook | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown Notebook

  • By Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Brody Bantolina (‘Iolani), Pacific: The sophomore running back led his conference with 895 rushing yards and nine touchdowns for the Boxers, earning a spot on the Northwest Conference first team. Read more

