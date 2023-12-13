Hawaii Grown Notebook

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FOOTBALL

>> Brody Bantolina (‘Iolani), Pacific: The sophomore running back led his conference with 895 rushing yards and nine touchdowns for the Boxers, earning a spot on the Northwest Conference first team. He was one of four running backs selected, but made it as a utility player. He has 1,384 rushing yards in his career with 6.2 yards per carry.

>> Kalen Davis-White (Hilo), Pacific Lutheran: Repeated as a first team All-Northwest Conference linebacker after leading the league with 68 tackles in eight games. He had 4.5 sacks. It was the senior’s second straight year leading the conference in tackles and he has 253 in his 32-game career with 15 sacks.

>> Austin Ewing (Konawaena), Whitworth: The graduate student quarterback was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the Northwest Conference after leading the Pirates to an undefeated regular season. Ewing threw for 2,967 yards with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for five scores. Whitworth fell to Wartburg 42-20 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Ewing threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns in the defeat.

>> Marcus Lombard (Kahuku), Montana Western: Was named a first-team offensive lineman in the Frontier Conference for a program that averaged 36.8 points per game with 176.9 rushing yards per game and 278.5 passing yards per game while allowing 22 sacks in 11 games.

>> Matai Mata’afa (Lahainaluna), Montana: The defensive end came off the bench in the Grizzlies’ playoff win over Furman to reach the NCAA FBC semifinals. Mata’afa, a transfer from Mississippi State, has not missed a game this season and two of his four tackles have been for losses. Freshman Kealii Ah Yat (Kamehameha) has thrown for 224 yards in four games as the backup quarterback and redshirt sophomore Kukila Lincoln (Hawaii Prep) has appeared in six games on the offensive line and special teams. Montana meets national power North Dakota State on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. with a spot in the national championship game on the line against either South Dakota State or Albany.

>> Colby Rhinelander (Saint Louis), Pacific Lutheran: The senoir defensive back jumped from honorable mention to first-team all Northwest Conference, intercepting two passes this season and returning both for touchdowns. He broke up nine passes and registered 61 tackles. He has 164 tackles in his career to go with six interceptions.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Keonilei Akana (Kamehameha), Texas: Had 10 assists and 10 digs in wins over Tennessee and Stanford to help the defending champion Longhorns into the Final Four. Akana has been in the national final for three straight years and has played in 112 matches in her college career. Sophomore Devin Kahahawai (Kamehameha) hasn’t appeared in the NCAA Tournament but appeared in 17 matches this year. The Longhorns play Wisconsin at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

>> Lexis Akeo (Kamehameha), Pittsburgh: Hasn’t appeared in the NCAA Tournament this season but still contributed to her team’s third appearacne in the Final Four. Her older sister, Kamalani Akeo (Kamehameha), has been in the Final Four in each of her three seasons as an assistant coach after never making it that far as a player. Backup setter Haiti Tautua’a (Waianae) is in her first Final Four but hasn’t played in the tournament yet. Pittsburgh plays Nebraska at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: The decorated libero had her first double-double of the season with 12 assists and 11 digs but the Cardinal lost to Texas in the Elight Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Her 12 assists were a career high and as many as she had in her previous four matches combined. She finished her senior season with 1,624 digs and 89 aces in 380 sets over 103 matches. She is fourth in program history in career digs behind Morgan Hentz (2,310), Gabi Ailes (2,147) and Kyle Gilbert (2,017).

>> Jenesis Rios (Kamehameha), Vanguard: Played in 27 matches this year as a junior defensive specialist to the Elite Eight of the NAIA Tournament. She compiled 23 aces despite limited playing time and had 46 digs. Fellow junior Jessica Yamamoto (Hawaii Baptist) is also on the roster but didn’t appear in a match this season but joined Rios on the national Daktronics all-academic list.

>> Izzy Sakoda (‘Iolani), Claremont-Mudd-Scripps: Had 11 kills and 12 digs in a loss to Hope in the NCAA Division III semifinals, the first loss since October for the Athenas. She ends her senior season with 401 career kills and 1,106 digs in 87 matches. Ashley Murashige (‘Iolani) appeared in 20 matches for Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in her junior year.