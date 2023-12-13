Warriors hit their target with Butte College running back

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Butte College running back Christian Vaughn went from having “Target” on the front of his shirt to having a target on the back of his jersey as one of junior college’s most prolific rushers.

Vaughn’s next goal is to make a mark in Manoa. Vaughn, who recently accepted a scholarship offer from the Hawaii football team, will make his commitment official when he signs a letter of intent on Dec. 20, the first day football prospects may put their pledges in writing.

“I like Hawaii’s whole family vibe,” Vaughn said of his decision to become a Rainbow Warrior. “It had me very excited that I will be amongst people who want the same thing. They want to win and they want to do it together. That’s something I kind of struggled throughout these years of football. To have it now, at a high level, makes me really excited.”

Vaughn was a standout rusher at Desert Oasis High in Las Vegas, gaining more than 1,600 yards as a senior in 2019. But then the pandemic hit. “I felt everything in the world stopped, including all the football things,” he said. “I was very confused in what to do. I started working at Target to stay productive. I took a gap year.”

He then received a call from one of his high school coaches. “He was like, ‘you’re working at Target?’ You still have talent. What are you doing?’” Vaughn recalled.

The coach then helped Vaughn reach out to several junior colleges. Butte offered Vaughn an opportunity to join in 2021.

“First year I was there, there were 15 running backs,” Vaughn said. “COVID backed everything up. I had to redshirt. I was fine with that due to the circumstances.”

In 2022, Vaughn was the backup to Caleb Ramseur, who rushed for 744 yards. Vaughn gained 350 yards, an average of 4.9 yards per carry. Ramseur “was good, and I didn’t get to play as much as I really wanted to,” Vaughn said. “Everybody told me to be patient, that my time was coming. I stayed patient.”

In addition to the team’s usual workouts, Vaughn created a routine that included sets of 30 crunches, 88 pushups without a break, and agility drills. In 11 games this season, Vaughn rushed for 1,456 yards (7.0 per carry) and 18 touchdowns.

At 5-11 and 220 pounds, Vaughn relies on speed (4.5 seconds over 40 yards) and power (370-pound bench press). “My thing is, I always have to make the first (defender) miss,” Vaughn said. “The second one, I either have to go through him or make him miss, also. … Either I juke or I force situational stuff. If I need 2 yards for the first down, I’m lowering my shoulder and getting it.”

Vaughn will join a position group that includes Tylan Hines, Landon Sims, David Cordero, Derek Boyd, Eddie Osei-Nketia, Tasi Tadio, and Kamalu DeBlake. Vaughn is admittedly competitive. During his free time, Vaughn and his brother Rome are teammates in the video game Smite. They were ranked as high as 20th in the world.

“One thing we don’t like doing is losing,” Vaughn said. “If we’re going to play, we’re going to play to perfection.”