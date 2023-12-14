Editorial | Letters Letter: College students once knew how to coexist Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! When I moved into a college freshman dorm in 1980, among the 40 people on my floor, differences included being blind, Jewish, gay, a geek, a jock, a deadhead, a ROTC member and a mix of races. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. When I moved into a college freshman dorm in 1980, among the 40 people on my floor, differences included being blind, Jewish, gay, a geek, a jock, a deadhead, a ROTC member and a mix of races. Nationalities included Indian, Japanese and Columbian. And you know what? No one gave a damn. We all studied hard (most were studying business or engineering) and on weekends, we all partied hard together at the local frats, or did a road trip to another college or university to party at a new location. It seems that wokeness, inclusiveness and all the other things to make us get along, are not working out too well. I’m not sure if my kids would have a good experience at any college or university today. Casey Cummings Haleiwa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Fix fee rules for ocean resources