Letter: Not antisemitic to call out Israeli government

It is misleading to label criticism of the Israeli government as antisemitism. Many Jews are also critical of the current right-wing Israeli government and its policies vis-a-vis Palestinians and the people of Gaza. They, too, are appalled by the huge number of civilian deaths in Gaza, as are many others in Hawaii, the U.S. and around the globe who are urging a ceasefire. The U.S. government’s action in vetoing a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire was shameful and makes the U.S. even more complicit.

We should recall the origins of the conflict. Pushed by European countries and the U.S. and in response to the Zionist movement, Israel was founded in 1948 within the borders of Palestine. The settlers brutally expanded the territory at the expense of Palestinians, mistreating and removing thousands of Palestinians who became second-class citizens in their own country, which was renamed Israel.

It is time for the news media and self-promoting politicos to stop branding critics of Israel’s policies as antisemitic. And, by the way, Jews and Palestinians are both semitic peoples.

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

