The latest figures on Oahu property valuations underscore that land generally keeps its value, and pretty robustly. However, there is a limit: The recent rise in mortgage lending rates likely is key, since that means fewer buyers can qualify at higher price points.

That’s playing out here in suburban zones, with Windward and Central Oahu homes seeing lower valuations. Still, compared with most other U.S. markets, it’s a modest dip, and in urban areas, things are still looking up, as usual.