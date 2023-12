Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a milestone that comes four months after the Aug. 8 wildfire that incinerated Lahaina, the area has been reopened to residents and business owners with day passes. Read more

In a milestone that comes four months after the Aug. 8 wildfire that incinerated Lahaina, the area has been reopened to residents and business owners with day passes. The renewed access is a welcome step toward recovery — but the area is far from safe.

In addition to the obvious damaged buildings and debris, test samples confirm toxic ash and dust in the area, with arsenic the biggest concern. Those venturing back into scorched lots are urged to wear protective gear and masks to shield against hazards.