Gift drive for young fire survivors seeks aid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gift drive for young fire survivors seeks aid

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
    Marley Hamocon, left, and Reynette Kama with Waste Pro Hawai‘i wrap and sort donated gifts in preparation for Saturday’s “Makana no na Keiki” Family Fun Day at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens.

When Haleiwa resident Kanani Oury first conceived the idea of the “Makana no na Keiki” holiday gift drive benefiting kids who have survived the Maui wildfires, she vowed that every one of the hundreds of children preregistered for the culminating “family fun fair” this Saturday would get at least one gift. Read more

