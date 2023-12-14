comscore Hawaiian Electric to start new customer power supply program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Electric to start new customer power supply program

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric wants the ability to send more power generated by its customers into the grid in return for financial benefits paid for by ratepayers. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Russell Bailey and Jenny D. Akers

Scroll Up